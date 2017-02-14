China here we come!

THE head teacher of a primary school is to leave the Island later this year to start a new life in China’s biggest city.

Andrew Willis (48) will step down as head of Samarès Primary School in July to become head teacher at Wellington College International Prep in Shanghai in August.

Mr Willis will make the move with his wife, Janet, a teacher at Springfield School, and daughter Rosie (13). They will join their elder daughter Lucy (16), who is currently studying at BaYi High School in Beijing. She is the first Jersey student to spend an academic year studying there.

Both children are originally from China and were adopted by the family. Mrs Willis will also take up a post at Wellington College as a Year 2 teacher.

Mr Willis said that although he was very sad to be leaving Samarès after four years, he was looking forward to the opportunity.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily