Sights and sounds of the Far East come to Hautlieu

HAUTLIEU students were treated to a burst of sound and colour from the Orient yesterday during a performance by dozens of elite musicians and singers from China.

The display – put on by students from Bayi High School in Beijing – commemorated the official unveiling of Hautlieu as the world’s 1,000th Confucius Classroom. It included traditional Chinese theatre and opera, and closed with a performance of the 60-piece Bayi Golden-Sail Symphonic Band.

The schools have been linked for some time, with students from both institutions taking part in cultural exchanges since 2011.

Hautlieu achieved Confucius Classroom status in 2015, and has since begun offering students the chance to study Mandarin. Confucius Classroom accreditation is awarded to schools that have Chinese embedded in their curriculum and can offer advice and support to other schools that are considering teaching the language.

