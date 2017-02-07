facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Telegraph and Times readers get the Visit Jersey message

Telegraph and the Times national newspaper travel articles on Jersey.
The travel articles on Jersey in The Telegraph and The Times

VISIT Jersey targeted two major national newspapers on Saturday in an effort to entice more tourists to come to Jersey.

Articles and adverts featured in The Times and The Telegraph as well as the London Evening Standard.

Adam Caerlewy-Smith, head of marketing at Visit Jersey, said that the organisation had aimed for a high-impact approach.

Visit Jersey began planning the campaign during summer last year with the first series of adverts appearing on Boxing Day.

Since 1 January, the Visit Jersey website has seen 252,565 hits – a 76 per cent rise in visits compared to the same period in 2016.

 

