Call for more help for families of UK patients

WORK must continue to try to find accommodation for the families of Jersey patients who need hospital treatment in Southampton, according to an Island charity.

Nigel Crocker, of the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation, said that the recent announcement by the Health Department that five flats had been made available in Southampton’s Ocean Village Marina complex at no cost to patients was ‘a step in the right direction’. However, he stressed that the difficulties of finding suitable accommodation for the families of patients, who currently receive little or no help, remained.

As a result, his charity, which was set up in memory of his daughter, Grace, who died of a rare heart condition aged 11 weeks, is continuing to work with Andium Homes on finding a long-term solution for families.

For years the Grace Crocker Foundation has highlighted the plight of such families, saying that some Jersey parents whose children are being treated in the UK have to live in cramped, uncomfortable accommodation – sometimes with several families to one room – just to be near their child when they are ill.

