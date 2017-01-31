Members take on Ozouf’s duties

MINISTERIAL responsibilities previously held by Senator Philip Ozouf, who resigned as Assistant Chief Minister earlier this month, have been split between three politicians.

Senator Ozouf resigned following the fall-out of a damning report on the Jersey Innovation Fund, which found that just 26 per cent of scheduled repayments from start-up companies who had received loans had been made as of December last year.

Now, Chief Minister Ian Gorst will take day-to-day responsibility for financial services, Deputy Scott Wickenden will oversee digital policy and Senator Paul Routier will lead on competition and innovation policy.

Reviews are now being carried out of how politicians and civil servants handled the running of the fund.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily