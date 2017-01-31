JEP Opinion: Dangers of a polarised world

WE are living in an increasingly polarised world.

Whatever your views of the rights and wrongs of Britain leaving the European Union, it is undeniable that Brexit has divided the UK and resulted in the atmosphere which has made reasonable and reasoned discussions a good deal harder.

The same can be said about Donald Trump’s election to the White House.

Sometimes tumultuous events are needed to get nations, and perhaps even the world, back on the right track.

But while the taking of more extreme positions might be needed in extraordinary times, the reality is that good decision-making relies on listening to the various sides of an argument, discussion and, ultimately, compromise, because the interests of a nation, a community of individuals, are rarely black or white.

The British constitution, the nation’s democratic institutions and its respect for the rule of law have found their enduring strength in the safety and wisdom of the middle ground.

The polarity which is threatening to shape world relations is filtering down and it is something about which we should all be concerned.

Today’s front-page stories are part of this narrative.

There is, in Jersey, a war being waged on social media between the left and the right, between those who champion a liberal view of the world and those who now see them as snowflakes. These people should be working together to wrestle with profoundly important questions.

But rather than seeking solutions in the middle ground, they are too often inclined to respond to offensive comments with ever more offensive comments. It is a spiral which can never find a solution, but only entrench division and hatred.

A healthy and self-assured democracy must allow the free expression of a whole range of opposing views, but that freedom must come with responsibility – to listen, to understand and to respect those with opposing viewpoints. The feud between opposing Facebook groups in Jersey has become a war of attrition, bogged down by intransigent people who are behaving like children.

Also on today’s front page is a story about Island church leaders speaking as one to call for greater unity and understanding. It is an important and timely message.

Whether or not the police find that any of the comments reported to them are in breach of the law remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that it is time that a significant number of people in this Island had a long hard think about what they say online.

By Andy Sibcy, editor