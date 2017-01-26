facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
New bus card for Islanders with disabilities

The LibertyBus Accessibility Card aims to allow people with needs to travel confidently on the bus

ISLANDERS with disabilities can now use a special card to show their specific travel needs to bus drivers.

The Accessibility Cards, which are free, are designed solely for those travelling with LibertyBus. Each card comes with a pack of peel-off stickers which show different disabilities.

Bus users are encouraged to show their card to the driver who will then be able to quickly see their specific needs.

The card, which does not allow free travel, can be collected from LibertyBus Customer Service desk at Liberation Station.

 

