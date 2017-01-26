New bus card for Islanders with disabilities

ISLANDERS with disabilities can now use a special card to show their specific travel needs to bus drivers.

The Accessibility Cards, which are free, are designed solely for those travelling with LibertyBus. Each card comes with a pack of peel-off stickers which show different disabilities.

Bus users are encouraged to show their card to the driver who will then be able to quickly see their specific needs.

The card, which does not allow free travel, can be collected from LibertyBus Customer Service desk at Liberation Station.

