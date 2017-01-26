Flasher indecently exposed himself near St Helier park

Witnesses are being sought

A man allegedly dropped his trousers and indecently exposed himself to a member of the public near Westmount Road - close to the People's Park where there is a children's play area - police say.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon and officers say they want to speak to members of the public, including drivers in the area with vehicle dash camera footage, who may have seen the man.

In a short statement the force said: 'The man was 40-50 years old, thin build and 5 ft 2 in to 5 ft 7 in in height, with dark olive skin. He was wearing a beanie hat, a puffa jacket and baggy denim jeans. He spoke with a foreign accent.

'This male dropped his trousers and indecently exposed himself to a member of public.'

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers o800 555 111,

