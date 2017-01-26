Deputy gets early chance to hear President Trump

A JERSEY politician could get to see US President Donald Trump before some of the world’s leaders – but only from a distance.

St Lawrence Deputy John Le Fondré is due to represent the Island at an event next week which will be addressed by Mr Trump.

The annual 65th National Prayer Breakfast is being held in Washington next Thursday with delegates from over 140 countries. Deputy Le Fondré is paying for the trip himself.

Traditionally, the event features speeches from two guest speakers – the President and another unannounced guest.

Deputy Le Fondré said he put his name forward and was selected by former Senator Jean Le Maistre who, went to Washington in 1982 when Ronald Regan was President.

Since then Mr Le Maistre has nominated Islanders to travel to the breakfast to represent Jersey.

