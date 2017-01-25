facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Thirteenth panel is added to the Occupation Tapestry

17259247
Deputy Bailiff Tim Le Cocq and tapestry co-ordinator Nancy Thelland, together with guests at the ceremony.

AFTER more than a year of stitching, the 13th panel of the Occupation Tapestry was unveiled this week at a ceremony at the Maritime Museum.

The design commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Island’s Liberation and depicts the heroic acts of Islanders during the Occupation.

The panel, commemorating Islanders’ acts of heroism and the events of the Liberation itself, was commissioned in 2015 by Jersey Heritage.

At a ceremony on Monday the panel – the tapestry’s 13th – was inaugurated by Deputy Bailiff Tim Le Cocq as part of the events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday.

 

 

