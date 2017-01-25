Third of town crime happens in three streets

ALMOST a third of all reported crimes in St Helier last year were committed in three streets, according to figures released to the JEP.

Mulcaster Street and Bath Street – near or home to many of the Island’s pubs, clubs and late-night takeaways – as well as the Esplanade were the scene of 411 of the 1,395 incidents reported to the police in 2016.

The figures are revealed in a crime ‘hotspot’ map published on page 8 of today’s edition.

Public order and drunkenness, anti-social behaviour and theft were the top crimes reported in St Helier. There were 133 assaults reported including 33 grave and criminal assaults.

Elsewhere, reported crime in the Millennium Town Park – which was opened in 2011 – has plummeted since 2014. In that year, police and residents had raised concerns about the high levels of anti-social behaviour in the area, and claims have surfaced of drug-dealers selling ‘legal highs’ to teenagers.

