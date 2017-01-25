Teenager arrested in connection with assault outside Robin Hood Takeaway

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested in relation to an alleged assault on a teenager outside the Robin Hood Takeaway on Union Street on Monday.

He was arrested on Tuesday and released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A 15-year-old boy suffered facial injuries in the alleged attack and was taken to hospital but discharged later in the day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

