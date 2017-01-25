Seven more road crashes as the icy conditions continue

POLICE dealt with seven road accidents in the space of 2½ hours yesterday as motorists struggled in icy conditions.

At least six of the incidents were linked to the conditions following another cold night when the mercury fell below zero in many places.

Two cyclists aged 41 and 34 were taken to hospital after falling off their bikes at almost exactly the same time on La Haule Hill in

St Brelade. The women were treated for minor injuries and were discharged later in the day.

Meanwhile, a silver car driven by a 40-year-old man skidded on ice, mounted a bank and rolled onto its side on Mont à la Brune in St Brelade.

