‘No more secondary schools on green-zone land’

Image: JERSEY PROPERTY SERVICESLes Quennevais School images
The new Les Quennevais School would be on land which falls within the green zone

NO more secondary schools will need to be built on green-zone land, an officer at Jersey Property Holdings has said.

Richard Glover, head of major projects, made the comments at the public inquiry being held into the proposed development of a replacement Les Quennevais School on green-zone land which is protected under the Island Plan.

Speaking at the inquiry, Mr Glover said that the construction of a new school in the protected area was justified as it supported a parish community by providing educational infrastructure.

The new school is being built partly in response to a rise in the number of births.

A total of 3,276 babies were born between 2010 and 2012 compared to 2,905 between 2005 and 2007.

 

 

