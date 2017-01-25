‘No more secondary schools on green-zone land’

NO more secondary schools will need to be built on green-zone land, an officer at Jersey Property Holdings has said.

Richard Glover, head of major projects, made the comments at the public inquiry being held into the proposed development of a replacement Les Quennevais School on green-zone land which is protected under the Island Plan.

Speaking at the inquiry, Mr Glover said that the construction of a new school in the protected area was justified as it supported a parish community by providing educational infrastructure.

The new school is being built partly in response to a rise in the number of births.

A total of 3,276 babies were born between 2010 and 2012 compared to 2,905 between 2005 and 2007.

