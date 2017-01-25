My school’s buildings not fit for purpose, says head

LES Quennevais students are ‘significantly disadvantaged’, as the current school is not fit for purpose, the head teacher has said.

Sarah Hague made the comments at the start of a three-day public inquiry being held into the proposed replacement of the current buildings. The inquiry is being led by Graham Self, an independent planning inspector from the UK.

If a planning application lodged in December is approved, the £40 million facility will be built in the protected green zone adjacent to Rue Carrée.

The inquiry was launched by Environment Minister Steve Luce, because the proposed development will be on protected land. During the inquiry, Mrs Hague described the school as ‘poorly designed and inadequate’ and said that it was vital that individuals involved in the project did not lose sight of the commitment to deliver what young people in the west of the Island were entitled to.

