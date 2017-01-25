facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter

Help us catch asbestos fly-tipper, public urged

WEB_17256308_2
The Environment Department is appealing for help from the public to find those responsible for dumping asbestos insulation boards in a Maufant field

ISLANDERS who may have seen a neighbour or colleague loading nine black bin liners into a vehicle last month are being urged to contact the Environment Department – after asbestos was dumped in a field near Maufant.

About £5,000 was spent on employing specialist contractors to remove the potentially deadly material.

The asbestos insulation boards, which were found inside the bin liners, are believed to have been dumped between Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December.

The Environment Department said that investigators now needed the help of the public.

And any witnesses can be assured that their information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Environment Department on 709535, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or to email envprotection@gov.je.

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Help us catch asbestos fly-tipper, public urged"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.