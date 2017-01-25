Help us catch asbestos fly-tipper, public urged

ISLANDERS who may have seen a neighbour or colleague loading nine black bin liners into a vehicle last month are being urged to contact the Environment Department – after asbestos was dumped in a field near Maufant.

About £5,000 was spent on employing specialist contractors to remove the potentially deadly material.

The asbestos insulation boards, which were found inside the bin liners, are believed to have been dumped between Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December.

The Environment Department said that investigators now needed the help of the public.

And any witnesses can be assured that their information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Environment Department on 709535, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or to email envprotection@gov.je.

