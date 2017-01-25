Digital records system to transform healthcare

A MULTI-MILLION pound centralised medical records system expected to transform Island health care has been unveiled today.

Once completed, it will allow medics including Hospital staff and paramedics to access a patient’s full records, while Islanders themselves will also be able to view their notes online.

The Health Department, the Jersey Primary Care Board and Digital Jersey, which are behind the Digital Health and Care strategy, say that it will help save lives as well as improve efficiency and cut costs within the health sector.

Under the eight-year programme of works the Jersey Care Record – a universal online record of Islander’s interactions with health and care organisations – will be introduced, enabling different organisations to ‘seamlessly’ obtain information about a patient.

