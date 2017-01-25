facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Come on in, the water’s f-f-f-fine

IT  may be freezing at night, but the light winds and daytime sunshine have created perfect conditions for a winter trip to the beach.

Pictured are Seth Champion (5) paddling in the water at Green Island, with brother Bay (2) keeping dry in the background

See the full weather forecast here

 

