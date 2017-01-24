facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter

You can study here, say French university staff

17244636
The University of Caen offers degree courses in the arts, science, humanities and law

STAFF from a university in France are due to meet parents and students this week as part of a move to encourage more Islanders to study a degree outside Britain.

The meeting will be held at 7 pm on Thursday at Haute Vallée School. Staff from the university in Caen in Normandy will be there and there will be a live video-link to an English-speaking student who is currently at the university.

Degrees courses at Caen are free, but students must have a good standard of French. One-year pre-degree French courses are available for about £2,500.

Justin Donovan, the Education Department’s chief officer, said that studying in Caen was ‘a realistic, viable alternative’ for Jersey students who may struggle to afford going to university in the UK.

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "You can study here, say French university staff "

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.