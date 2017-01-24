You can study here, say French university staff

STAFF from a university in France are due to meet parents and students this week as part of a move to encourage more Islanders to study a degree outside Britain.

The meeting will be held at 7 pm on Thursday at Haute Vallée School. Staff from the university in Caen in Normandy will be there and there will be a live video-link to an English-speaking student who is currently at the university.

Degrees courses at Caen are free, but students must have a good standard of French. One-year pre-degree French courses are available for about £2,500.

Justin Donovan, the Education Department’s chief officer, said that studying in Caen was ‘a realistic, viable alternative’ for Jersey students who may struggle to afford going to university in the UK.

