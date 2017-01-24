Travel payment boost for patients treated in the UK
ALL patients who need to go to the UK for treatment will now have their travel paid for by the Health Department, after a means-testing system was scrapped by the minister.
Previously, whether a patient could receive full or subsidised travel payments depended on gross household income, with different eligibility levels based on whether a patient was single, part of a couple or had children.
But Health Minister Andrew Green has now axed the scheme, which had been in place since 1998, stating that he had ‘always felt uncomfortable’ means-testing people who required life-changing or life-extending treatment.
The department estimates that funding every patient’s travel costs, irrespective of gross household income, will cost about £552,000 annually.
