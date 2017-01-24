Shelter Trust is winning the war on Islanders who are sleeping rough
JERSEY has no rough sleepers for the first time in ten years, according to an Island homeless charity.
The Shelter Trust runs the only first-step emergency housing in Jersey, as well as two more hostels and 17 fully-furnished bedsits, and although the charity is running at full capacity, officials say there is no one they know of sleeping rough at the moment.
Twice a week the Jersey Outreach Homeless Group, which works closely with the homeless charity, goes out looking for rough sleepers. The last-known entrenched rough sleeper moved into emergency housing at Aztec House before last summer.
Stuart Campbell, manager at the group’s Aztec House, said it took years for the last-known rough sleeper to move into the hostel, but that it was a huge step forward for the charity.
