It’s steady sailing for Condor Ferries, new figures show

NEARLY 98 per cent of all Condor’s scheduled ferry crossings operated last year, according to figures released by the company.

The statistics also show that in the same period, 85.6 per cent of crossings on all routes arrived within 30 minutes of the scheduled time of arrival – an improvement of 3.3 per cent compared to 2015.

Paul Luxon, Condor Ferries’ chief executive, said that the latest figures demonstrated the continued resilience of the company’s services.

Mr Luxon added that the reliability of ferries had been improved thanks to a company asset health programme introduced in 2015, which had been successful in predicting and identifying the root cause of potential technical problems across the fleet.

Levels of customer satisfaction were also up, with the company receiving a score of eight out of ten for ‘staff helpfulness’ and 6.9/10 for overall satisfaction in December 2016 – an increase of 0.9 and 1.7 respectively compared to 2015.

