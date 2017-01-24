Cold start for Bonne Nuit babies

THEY usually arrive in the warm days of spring...

But these lambs faced a freezing start to life as they were born in a frost-covered field at Bonne Nuit this weekend during one of the coldest spells of weather for years.

The pair were the product of an unexpected liaison between a ewe and an escaped ram who hopped over a fence to spend time with the female group last autumn while the owner was away.

As a result these two lambs – and four others born over the weekend – are now being kept inside until the weather warms up.

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra