Cold start for Bonne Nuit babies

17246249
Luciano Vieira with two of his January lambs at Bonne Nuit Picture: Peter Mourant (17246248)

THEY usually arrive in the warm days of spring...

But these lambs faced a freezing start to life as they were born in a frost-covered field at Bonne Nuit this weekend during one of the coldest spells of weather for years.

The pair were the product of an unexpected liaison between a ewe and an escaped ram who hopped over a fence to spend time with the female group last autumn while the owner was away.

As a result these two lambs – and four others born over the weekend – are now being kept inside until the weather warms up.

 

