The loans scandal sign-offs revealed

Money worries cause employees to feel tired and lose focus at work, a survey has found
Among the recommendations for loans signed was one that led to £400,000 being given to technology company Logfiller in 2015. The company has since gone into liquidation and it has been estimated that the failure could cost the States up to £690,000 in lost repayments and interest.

THE ministers who signed away £400,000 of taxpayers’ money to a failed start-up company are revealed today for the first time.

The exclusive story, in Monday's JEP, comes as political tensions behind the scenes are understood to be mounting, following a damning review of the Innovation Fund fiasco by Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell.

That review concluded that there had been a catalogue of failings in the set-up and management of the fund and that millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money could be lost.

Read the exclusive story in Monday's JEP.

 

