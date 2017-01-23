States reform plans ‘are not democratic enough’

NEW proposals for States electoral reform are far less democratic than what was offered by Option A in Jersey’s 2013 referendum, the Privileges and Procedures Committee has said.

At the end of this month, a proposition lodged by Deputy Andrew Lewis calling for the creation of six large voting districts is due to be debated.

The parish Constables would keep their place in the States, if his reforms are approved. All other Members would be given the title of Senator, but would not have an Island-wide mandate.

An amendment to the proposition lodged by Senator Philip Ozouf has called for six Senators, who are elected on an Islandwide mandate, to be retained and the number of Deputies to be reduced to 20.

Comments published by PPC, which has responsibility for Jersey’s electoral process, said, however, that while both proposals would make voter representation in Jersey more equal than it is now, both fell well behind Option A in this regard.

Option A, which was the second-most-popular choice in the referendum on electoral reform, would have seen the Constables and Senators removed from the States and six Deputies elected from six enlarged constituencies.

