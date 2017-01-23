Police chief calls for penalty points

JERSEY’S police chief has called for the introduction of a UK-style penalty points system, as new figures show that more motorists than ever are being caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel.

Mike Bowron said that the crime should be looked upon as seriously as drink-driving and that a points system would make drivers think twice about flouting the law.

A total of 424 motorists were stopped for using their phones behind the wheel last year – and 411 of the cases were dealt with by parish hall inquiries, which are reserved for more minor crimes.

In 2005, 212 motorists were caught using their phones while driving.

