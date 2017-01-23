Kitchen and chimney fires dealt with by firefighters

FIREFIGHTERS have been called out twice in recent days after smoke alarms alerted Islanders to fires.

In the first incident on Friday, a passer-by heard a smoke alarm in a house in St Martin and called the emergency services.

Firefighters found that a small blaze had broken out in the kitchen of the property while the owners were out.

At 5.30 am yesterday, a smoke alarm alerted residents in a flat in St Helier to a fire on their hob.

The residents and their neighbours evacuated the property and firefighters quickly tackled the blaze.