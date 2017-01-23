facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Jail for man who held bread knife to woman’s throat

police custody pic Witold Krowlikowski
Witold Krowlikowski, who was jailed for two years

A MAN who held a bread knife to a woman’s throat before throttling her has been jailed for two years.

Witold Krolikowski drank 16 cans of super-strength lager before getting into an argument with the woman at a house in St John’s Road in August last year.

The 33-year-old shook the woman by her clothes before she ran to the bathroom, the Royal Court heard.

A short time later, Krolikowski picked up a large bread knife and held it to his victim’s neck.

He then put his hands around her throat, and the victim was only able to escape after biting Krolikowski’s hand.

She ran outside and called the police, who found her outside the flat looking frightened.

As well as jailing Krolikowski, who pleaded guilty to grave and criminal assault, the court recommended that he be deported to his native Poland.

