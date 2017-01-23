Driver flips car at Anne Port

A MOTORIST has flipped his car at Anne Port.

States police were called to the area at about 8.30 am on Monday following reports that a green Daihatsu had crashed onto its side.

The male driver required treatment from paramedics. His condition is currently unknown.

Earlier, officers were called to two other incidents. At 8.20 am an 18-year-old man driver skidded his silver Renault Clio on ice and crashed into a wall at Green Island. And officers were also called to an incident at 8.30 am on Patier, St Saviour Road after a 22-year-old woman, driving a white Peugeot 108 skidded on ice.