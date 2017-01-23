Crash driver was twice over drink-drive limit

A DRINK-driver who was more than twice the legal limit when she crashed her van into another vehicle before hitting a wall has been banned from driving for 18 months.

The 39-year-old who had been at a 60th birthday party the night before the crash, pleaded guilty to drink-driving following the collision in Grande Route de la Cote at 10.40 am on Sunday.

The collision resulted in St Clement’s Coast Road being closed for several hours as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The defendant was driving a Volkswagen when she collided with a Nissan Juke which pulled out from the junction of Rue de Maupertuis.

Advocate Chris Austin, defending, said that his client deeply regretted the incident. He added that she had been at a 60th birthday party the night before the incident and had lost track of what she had drunk.

The court heard that she had her last drink some time between midnight and 12.30 am.

Read more in The Courts, in Monday's JEP.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily