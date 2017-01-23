facebook icon twitter icon
Concerns over Finance Centre dust

jersey finance centre under constructionPicture: PETER MOURANT
Work progresses on the finance centre at the Waterfront.

PLANNING and environmental health officers visited the Jersey International Finance Centre building site last week following complaints that dust was blowing into the surrounding public areas.

Similar concerns were raised in 2015 by environmental lobbyists Save Our Shoreline Jersey when the Jersey Development Company were digging the foundations of the first office block.

This time, former Deputy Sean Power – one of the leaders of the St Helier Waterfront Action Group, which has consistently opposed the building of the Finance Centre – questioned whether those behind the project were in breach of any terms described in their certificate of planning permission, and claimed that dust from the building site had escaped.

Following his query, the Planning Department dispatched a senior officer to the site on Friday and confirmed that some material was being ‘damped down’ to prevent it spreading, while another portion was due to be covered over during the weekend.

Read the full statement in Monday's JEP.

 

 

