Runaway children prompt new look at school security

POLICE officers and a dog unit were called to search for two missing children who ran away from a primary school this week, the States force has confirmed.

The St Mary’s School pupils, who were aged between seven and 11, were eventually found two and a half hours later safe and well.

An investigation has now been launched by the Education Department and the school, which are both working with the police. And security at the school will now be tightened in the wake of Wednesday’s incident. From Monday, the school’s entrance will be locked between 9 am and 2.30 pm with the exception of during lunch and play times.

A spokeswoman for the Education Department said that she could not confirm the children’s ages but said that they were ‘at the upper end’ of primary-school age. She added that the police were called immediately after it was realised that the children were missing.

