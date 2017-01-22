Primary schools put the focus on Occupation

PRIMARY school pupils are being encouraged to learn more about the Occupation in a week when Jersey will remember the 21 Islanders who died in German camps and prisons.

In the build-up to Holocaust Memorial Day next Friday, Jersey Heritage is distributing education packs to the Island’s 32 primary schools based on the Occupation Tapestry panels, which were hand-stitched by Islanders to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation in 1995.

In addition, Jersey Heritage is working with Amnesty International to raise awareness of the refugee crisis.

Zainab Asunramu, of the human rights organisation, is visiting Jersey to lead a workshop of students of JCG and Victoria College on Thursday, followed by a talk at the Jersey Archive in the evening.

The five-day programme of Holocaust-related events begins on Monday, when Deputy Bailiff Tim Le Cocq will unveil a new Occupation Tapestry panel.

Retired teacher Bob Le Sueur, who assisted escaped slave workers during the Occupation, is the speaker at Jersey’s Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony in the Occupation Tapestry Gallery on Friday, starting at 1 pm.

