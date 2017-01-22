‘I must fulfil the wish of my dying father to be frozen’

A JERSEY boxing promoter has spoken of his father’s wish to become the first British man to be cryogenically frozen.

Dennis Hobson Jnr, who has a home in Jersey and part-owns hotels in the Island, was on holiday with his father when he was told.

Dennis Hobson Snr (82), a former bare-knuckle boxer, died last week after suffering from cancer for the past two years.

His son told the JEP that the family were going through a difficult time following his father’s death but that he must fulfil his father’s wish.

He said: ‘Me and my dad were in Tenerife while he was ill when we saw an article in the newspaper about someone who had asked for their body to be frozen when they die – my dad just turned to me and said, “That’s what I fancy.”

‘He said that if his body was frozen then he might have a chance to come back in some way, but if he was buried underground that could never happen.

‘We started to look into it and I knew I needed to fulfil his wish when he was gone.’

