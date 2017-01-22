facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well

Hopes for an investigation of the Iron Age hoard site

WEB_17227257
The final coin from the Câtillon II hoard is removed at La Hougue Bie. From left: Reg Mead, detectorist; Victoria Le Quelenec, conservation technician; Neil Mahrer, conservator; Georgia Kelly, conservation technician; and Richard Miles, detectorist Picture: JON GUEGAN (17227222)

RESEARCHERS are hoping to return to the Grouville field where the world’s biggest Celtic coin hoard was discovered to carry out a ‘large-scale investigation’.

As the final coin of the Iron Age collection was lifted yesterday,  bringing to an end the first part of a major examination of the Island’s biggest treasure trove, project leader Neil Mahrer said there was still more work to do.

His team has unpicked around 70,000 coins, a range of gold necklaces, ancient pouches and more than a few creepy-crawlies over the last three years while working on the Câtillon II Iron Age hoard.

Discovered in 2012 by metal detectorists Reg Mead and Richard Miles in a field in Grouville, the treasure has been on display in a specially created laboratory at La Hougue Bie where visitors have been able to watch it being carefully taken apart.

Although the last coin has been removed, Mr Mahrer, Jersey Heritage’s museum conservator, said there could be a more detailed study of the hoard’s original location.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Hopes for an investigation of the Iron Age hoard site"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.