Hopes for an investigation of the Iron Age hoard site

RESEARCHERS are hoping to return to the Grouville field where the world’s biggest Celtic coin hoard was discovered to carry out a ‘large-scale investigation’.

As the final coin of the Iron Age collection was lifted yesterday, bringing to an end the first part of a major examination of the Island’s biggest treasure trove, project leader Neil Mahrer said there was still more work to do.

His team has unpicked around 70,000 coins, a range of gold necklaces, ancient pouches and more than a few creepy-crawlies over the last three years while working on the Câtillon II Iron Age hoard.

Discovered in 2012 by metal detectorists Reg Mead and Richard Miles in a field in Grouville, the treasure has been on display in a specially created laboratory at La Hougue Bie where visitors have been able to watch it being carefully taken apart.

Although the last coin has been removed, Mr Mahrer, Jersey Heritage’s museum conservator, said there could be a more detailed study of the hoard’s original location.

