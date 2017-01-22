facebook icon twitter icon
High-level move to protect Jersey Royals

The Jersey Royal is one of 76 British food names which are protected by law

JERSEY took part in high-level talks in London this week aimed at protecting the reputation of premium British food products when the UK leaves the European Union.

At present, the Jersey Royal potato is one of 76 British food names which, because of their premier qualities and significance to a nation’s culture, are protected by law through an EU food scheme.

Other such foods include champagne, Parma ham, Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese, Armagnac, Anglesey sea salt, the Cornish pasty and Camembert cheese.

As part of the UK’s Brexit plans, Genuine Jersey chief executive John Garton was one of 26 representatives of British food regions in discussions at the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food yesterday. They were joined for part of the day-long talks by the UK government minister with responsibility for food, George Eustice.

British food and drink producers contribute £900 million to the UK economy every year. Under the European protected food scheme, designated food or drinks are given legal protection, because of their unique and traditional national status, against imitation throughout the member states.

 

