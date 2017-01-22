facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Flight cost controversy civil servant bows out

17225556
Wayne Gallichan

A SENIOR civil servant involved in the South African flights costs scandal is to leave his role at the Economic Development Department after accepting a voluntary redundancy package, it has been confirmed.

Wayne Gallichan, director of inward investment and international trade development for Locate Jersey, is believed to be leaving his role at the end of February.

His departure follows that of Mike King, the Economic Development Department’s former chief officer, who was also implicated in the scandal exposed by this newspaper last year.

Mr King left his role earlier this month, just days before the publication of a damning report by Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell into the Innovation Fund, in which he was heavily criticised. Mr Gallichan had nothing to do with the fund.

 

 

