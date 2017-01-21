Problems of wheelchair users in town highlighted

THE daily struggles thousands of disabled Islanders face – including difficulty parking, accessing shops and even buying a coffee – have been revealed to the JEP during a trip to town with a wheelchair user.

After spending three hours with Melissa Alves (22), one of 13,000 disabled people living in Jersey, the JEP discovered that more than half the stores in the Central Market were inaccessible, some of the biggest high-street chain shops did not have fitting room access for disabled people and the town’s road layout caused a number of issues for wheelchair users.

Miss Alves, who was diagnosed with spina bifida at birth, said the States must do more to support disabled people.

She said: ‘It really frustrates me that Jersey is so far behind most of the world. We are a small Island and we should be able to make changes fairly easily.

