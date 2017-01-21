Potential new airline’s rivals warn of ‘lower standards’

A NEW ‘Uber-style’ airline that could service Jersey will be flying under lower safety standards than that of other operators, the owner of rival firm Blue Islands has claimed.

Blue Islands chairman Derek Coates raised the concerns about the airline Waves’ potential licence conditions – including that flights could operate with one pilot and using single-engined planes – after it was announced that it expected to start commercial flights in July.

Earlier this week it was announced that pending the go-ahead from the Civil Aviation Authority, Waves would lease a fleet of three 14-seater Cessna aircraft and, if successful, would acquire larger aircraft to fly from the Channel Islands as far afield as Marrakesh and southern France. It describes itself as an Uber-style service which could be airborne 30 minutes after being booked.

However, in a letter to the Guernsey Press, Mr Coates raised his concerns. In response, Nick Magliocchetti, chief executive of Waves, said that he respected the experience of the other airlines serving the Channel Islands and appreciated the feedback.

