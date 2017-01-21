facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Consider being more independent from UK, says Brexit report lawyer

US Inauguration 170531
Donald Trump was yesterday sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as his wife, Melania, looked on. Like that of the Brexiteers, his campaign appealed to a nationalistic sentiment which is becoming a major force in western politics

JERSEY, Guernsey and the Isle of Man should consider becoming more independent from the UK to ensure that islanders’ rights are secured post-Brexit, an international human rights lawyer has said.

London-based lawyer Susie Alegre, who has written a report on the impact of Brexit on the Crown Dependencies for the House of Lords, said that the islands should ‘not necessarily’ go fully independent but should look at greater separation from the UK ahead of Brexit.

Her comments come as political support for the protection of national interests has grown and spread across the world, and have been cited as a driving force behind Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as US president.

A day after the historic ceremony in which Mr Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the US, Ms Alegre, who is from the Isle of Man, warned that residents of the Dependencies risked losing their right to live, work and go to university in EU countries because of Brexit.

 

