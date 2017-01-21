Charity is in demand after TV soap highlights heartbreak of baby loss

BEREAVED parents in Jersey have been seeking support online from a charity as well as sharing their own experiences following a baby loss story on TV’s Coronation Street.

In the soap, Michelle Connor, played by Kym Marsh, went into labour and suffered a late miscarriage while 23 weeks’ pregnant. Since the storyline was broadcast, Philip’s Footprints Jersey, a baby loss charity and support group, has been offering help and advice for anyone affected.

Even before the harrowing scenes were aired on ITV, the charity, which was founded by Jo Nash after her son Philip was stillborn in 2008, warned Islanders that it would be ‘an emotional watch’ and that support was available.

Mrs Nash said: ‘It was a very emotional and hard-hitting episode and a particularly challenging storyline for Kym Marsh and Simon Greyson, who have both experienced this painful loss in their own lives. They wanted to use this opportunity to raise awareness of baby loss, which is still a taboo subject. It was handled with sensitivity and insight.’

Mrs Nash founded the charity to provide bereaved parents with memory boxes, support and remembrance services. The charity also supports safer pregnancy projects like training, education and equipment. She said that anyone affected by the storyline could get in touch with the charity.

Islanders are welcome to email jo@philipsfootprints.org or call 07797 844336 and search for Philip’s Footprints on Facebook.

