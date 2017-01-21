facebook icon twitter icon
Bar door breath tests 'could cut drink crime'

Under the scheme breath-testing kits could be given to door staff

PEOPLE on a night out in Jersey could be breathalysed on the door of licensed premises under new options being considered to tackle night-time crime and reduce the strain on the Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.

Up to half of hospital admissions on a busy Saturday night are directly related to drink, according to the Health Department, which has warned there is a ‘cultural problem’ in the Island when it comes to alcohol.

The States police are now due to explore the idea of introducing the #RU2Drunk? scheme in the Island later this year. They intend to work with Devon and Cornwall Police as well as the University of Exeter, who have piloted the initiative in the south-west. Under the scheme, breath-testing kits would be given to door staff and acceptable blood-alcohol limits for entry would then be set by the pub, club or bar.

But several club and bar owners, who have asked not to be named, said they had reservations about the plan.

Full report in Saturday's JEP.

 

 

