Nearly a million litres of water lost after major main burst

ALMOST a million litres of water - enough to fill 11,000 baths - were lost when a major water main burst this week, it has been revealed.

The incident happened in Waterworks Valley, on Thursday, causing the loss of 850,000 litres of water, at a time when the Island’s reservoirs are at their lowest levels for 20 years.

It took Jersey Water 45 minutes to shut down the supply in the 17-inch trunk main from Handois treatment works.

Chemin des Moulins will remain closed while the company carries out repairs. There was no disruption to water supplies.

Helier Smith, chief executive at Jersey Water, said while there was no need for concern yet, the lack of rainfall meant the lsland’s reserves were quite low and that anything customers could do to reduce consumption would help.

