Man ignored order banning him from bars

IMG_3661
The defendant had been found drinking in The Halkett pub – in breach of a banning order

A REPEAT offender has been sentenced to probation for breaching a court order – the day after he was released from prison.

The thirty-six year-old, of Havre des Pas, pleaded guilty to entering The Halkett pub in Halkett Place and drinking alcohol, putting him in breach of an 18-month order banning him from licensed premises which was imposed in September 2015. The order is not due to expire until March.

During a Magistrate’s Court hearing, Centenier Philip Coffey said that the police were contacted at about 10.20 pm on  13 February by door staff of Rojo nightclub in Beresford Street to tell them that the defendant had tried to enter the premises but had been refused.

The door staff knew that the defendant was barred from all licensed premises.

A police officer who attended then went to The Halkett and found the defendant sitting inside the premises drinking.

