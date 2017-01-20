facebook icon twitter icon
Eco-friendly Islander vows not to throw anything away

Sheena Brockie, who is determined not to throw away packaging and to take her own containers to shops when she is buying food Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (17167787)

ONE Islander is so determined to limit the impact she has on the environment that she has made a pledge to live a waste-free life.

Sheena Brockie’s New Year’s resolution was to not throw anything away – which meant no plastic packaging, no sugar sachets from her favourite café and no supermarket shopping bags – in a bid to encourage more people to think about recycling.

Since starting her challenge, the 46-year-old has not only changed where she shops but started taking her own container to the fish market.

She said: ‘It hit me at exactly 3.30 am on New Year’s Day that this path to zero waste isn’t going to be a walk in the park. Three and a half hours into my zero waste journey, I was happily scrubbing the make-up off my face with a single-use wipe plucked from a plastic packet.'

 

 

