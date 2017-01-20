Eco-friendly Islander vows not to throw anything away
ONE Islander is so determined to limit the impact she has on the environment that she has made a pledge to live a waste-free life.
Sheena Brockie’s New Year’s resolution was to not throw anything away – which meant no plastic packaging, no sugar sachets from her favourite café and no supermarket shopping bags – in a bid to encourage more people to think about recycling.
Since starting her challenge, the 46-year-old has not only changed where she shops but started taking her own container to the fish market.
She said: ‘It hit me at exactly 3.30 am on New Year’s Day that this path to zero waste isn’t going to be a walk in the park. Three and a half hours into my zero waste journey, I was happily scrubbing the make-up off my face with a single-use wipe plucked from a plastic packet.'
