CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'

The Chief Minister has officially accepted Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside' as his assistant.

Senator Ozouf announced that he would offer his resignation as Assistant Minister in the wake of the Innovation Fund scandal in the States on Tuesday. The Senator said he did not want to be a 'media sideshow' while an investigation is carried out into the fund.

It emerged earlier this month that £1.4 million given to businesses as part of the scheme may never be recouped. The fund, designed to promote business and boost the economy, has since been frozen following a damning report by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

In a tweet published on Friday afternoon, the States confirmed the current position but did not use the phrase 'resign'.

The tweet read: 'Chief Minister @Ian_Gorst has accepted an offer from @philipozouf to step aside from his position as Assistant Chief Minister.'

