facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well

CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'

New_New_10995605
Chief Minister Ian Gorst and Senator Philip Ozouf were the biggest spenders

The Chief Minister has officially accepted Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside' as his assistant.

Senator Ozouf announced that he would offer his resignation as Assistant Minister in the wake of the Innovation Fund scandal in the States on Tuesday. The Senator said he did not want to be a 'media sideshow' while an investigation is carried out into the fund.

It emerged earlier this month that £1.4 million given to businesses as part of the scheme may never be recouped. The fund, designed to promote business and boost the economy, has since been frozen following a damning report by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

In a tweet published on Friday afternoon, the States confirmed the current position but did not use the phrase 'resign'.

The tweet read: 'Chief Minister @Ian_Gorst has accepted an offer from @philipozouf to step aside from his position as Assistant Chief Minister.'

Capture

 

 

 

On holiday? Stay in touch with local news with JEP Extra

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required