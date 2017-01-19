Sport bodies welcome idea for new air ‘taxis’

A NEW Uber-style flight service due to be launched this summer could help to boost inter-island sport – but travel costs still need to come down, say leading sports officials.

This week, start-up company Waves announced that they intend to lease a fleet of 14-seater aircraft which will operate from private hangars. The company claims that it will be able to transport Islanders within half an hour of a request, which could be made via a hi-tech app similar to that used by UK taxi firm Uber.

The operator says it will serve destinations including Guernsey, Southampton and northern France.

Guernsey-based businessman and venture capitalist Nick Magliochetti, who is behind the idea, said that customers could expect to pay between £55 and £75 for a one-way trip.

St Paul’s Football Club chairman Mark Sheldon and cross-country race organiser Dave Woodsford both said that the idea could help sports teams to travel to inter-island competitions, adding that they had suffered several delays in recent years.

But both men added that what is really needed are even lower travel costs than those being planned by Waves, particularly for travel within the Channel Islands.

