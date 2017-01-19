Miss Battle of Flowers to go it alone in this summer’s parade?

THE Battle of Flowers may be without a Mr Battle for the first time in ten years this summer as part of a potential shake-up of the event.

Since the role was reintroduced in 2007, celebrities including chef Marco Pierre White, actor and TV presenter Christopher Biggins and former X Factor winner Joe McElderry have joined Miss Battle for the parade.

But Mo Le Var, chairman of the Battle of Flowers Association, said that this year the money allocated to pay the celebrity’s fee may instead be spent on a musical act.

He said: ‘What we want to do is introduce acts into the arena – someone just stood on a float waving at the crowd is not beneficial. It has got to be a show now.

‘A pipe-band should be coming over this year – it is about giving the crowd what they want.

‘Mr Battle is not out at the moment. It is just something we are looking at.’

Mr Le Var said that it cost thousands to hire a celebrity to be Mr Battle and that the money could be spent on travel and accommodation costs for a band.

