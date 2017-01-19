facebook icon twitter icon
Hospital debate disarray after ‘illegal’ loan claim

images of new hospital
An image of how the new hospital might look

A STATES debate into the proposed funding of the new hospital descended into disarray yesterday as the Bailiff adjourned proceedings following concerns over whether the plan breached the Island’s Public Finances Law.

Treasury Minister Alan Maclean has lodged plans to borrow up to £400 million to help fund the new hospital, with the rest of the estimated £466 million project being covered with money from the States rainy day fund.

The States have previously agreed to borrow £250 million to fund social housing.

But Deputy Tracey Vallois cited a clause in the Public Finances (Jersey) Law which states that the total level of borrowing cannot exceed the estimated States income from taxation for the financial year.

It came in a week when confidence in ministers and the civil service was severely dented following a highly critical report into the Jersey Innovation Fund, the fallout of which saw Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf resign from his ministerial position.

Senator Maclean said that his understanding was that the proposals would not breach the law as the total income estimated from taxation was in the region of £665 million including money raised from the long-term care fund.

 

 

