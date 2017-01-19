facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery

‘Homes shortage’ for larger families

17191895
Deputy Judy Martin said that families with four to six children were waiting for up to a year for social housing

PARENTS with ‘four, five or six’ children are waiting up to a year to find social housing big enough, a Deputy has claimed.

Deputy Judy Martin said that the States were ‘badly short’ of four- and five-bedroom homes and questioned why Andium Homes, Jersey’s largest provider of social housing, was selling off its biggest properties when people were waiting.

But Housing Minister Ann Pryke played down the problem and said the biggest need in Jersey was for one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

She added that she was committed to making 1,000 new homes available by 2020 and said she believed just 11 Andium Homes houses were being sold on.

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "‘Homes shortage’ for larger families"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.