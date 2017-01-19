‘Homes shortage’ for larger families

PARENTS with ‘four, five or six’ children are waiting up to a year to find social housing big enough, a Deputy has claimed.

Deputy Judy Martin said that the States were ‘badly short’ of four- and five-bedroom homes and questioned why Andium Homes, Jersey’s largest provider of social housing, was selling off its biggest properties when people were waiting.

But Housing Minister Ann Pryke played down the problem and said the biggest need in Jersey was for one-, two- and three-bedroom homes.

She added that she was committed to making 1,000 new homes available by 2020 and said she believed just 11 Andium Homes houses were being sold on.

